Washington State men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the school announced Wednesday.

Smith tested positive earlier this week as part of the Cougars' regular antigen testing, which was then confirmed by a PCR test.

"I was informed last night that I had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some minor symptoms," Smith said. "I will continue to follow the advice of our medical staff and follow their guidance to get back to the team as soon as possible. I will continue to stay connected remotely and know our staff and players will work diligently leading into our first game next week. Go Cougs!"

Smith will enter a self-isolation period. Assistant coach Jim Shaw will serve as acting head coach while Smith is sidelined.

Smith is the fourth major conference head coach to test positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, following Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim and Ole Miss' Kermit Davis. More than 20 programs nationally have paused men's basketball activities due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Washington State is scheduled to open the season at home against Texas Southern on Nov. 25.