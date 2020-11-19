Albany men's basketball has canceled its season opener at home against Marist, and the Great Danes won't participate in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament at Mohegan Sun in December.

The Great Danes have not practiced since Nov. 2, after a pooled test returned a presumptive positive within the team. A surge in cases within the university community initiated the protocols for a full pause in line with state guidelines. That began Nov. 10.

The season opener was originally scheduled for Nov. 28 and the Great Danes were scheduled to play Drexel and Quinnipiac in the tournament.