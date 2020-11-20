The Bellarmine men's basketball program has paused team activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, delaying the school's Division I debut until Dec. 4 at No. 9 Duke.

The Knights were scheduled to open Wednesday at Chattanooga and make their home debut against Transylvania on Nov. 28 at Freedom Hall, the former longtime home of the crosstown Louisville Cardinals. Chattanooga will visit Dec. 9 in a reshuffled schedule that delays Bellarmine's Dec. 1 meeting with Dayton until later next month, along with the trip to Chattanooga. Transylvania will visit on Jan. 1.

"This year has been a trying time for all of us, but 2020 has taught us that we have to adapt, and that's what we have to do in this situation," athletic director Scott Wiegandt said in a statement. "Putting the health and safety of our student-athletes ahead of everything else is the right decision, and hopefully our fans can adapt along with us."