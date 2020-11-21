        <
          USC guard Drew Peterson eligible this season after transfer

          2:31 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LOS ANGELES -- Drew Peterson will be eligible immediately to play for USC this season.

          Coach Andy Enfield said Friday that the junior guard from Libertyville, Illinois, was granted a legislative relief waiver by the NCAA.

          Peterson transferred to USC after two years at Rice, where he averaged 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. The 6-foot-8, 185-pounder started 31 games last season, leading the team in rebounds (209), assists (112) and steals (33).

          USC is scheduled to the season at home Wednesday against California Baptist.