No. 11 Creighton has pulled out of the Crossover Classic due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team, meaning the multi-team event scheduled for next week in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, still needs one team to fill out the field.

Five of the original eight teams announced for the Crossover Classic have withdrawn. No. 15 West Virginia, Memphis, Wichita State, South Dakota State, Utah State, Saint Mary's and Northern Iowa are set to play in the event Wednesday through Friday at the Pentagon.

Creighton has had an undisclosed number of players or staff test positive for the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.