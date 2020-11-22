Washington's multi-team basketball event for next week has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases with other programs scheduled to participate.

Washington announced the decision on Saturday after both San Diego and Cal State Fullerton paused basketball activities due to positive cases. Additionally, there was uncertainty about Portland State's ability to participate.

As of now, Washington's first game won't be until Dec. 3 at Utah.

"We're going to keep looking to get games on the schedule, but the health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important thing right now," Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.