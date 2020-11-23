Arizona State is withdrawing from this week's Empire Classic, sources told ESPN, following the news that Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.

No. 18 Arizona State was scheduled to face No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday at Mohegan Sun in the marquee game of college basketball's opening night.

Drew announced Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but Baylor was still planning to play at Mohegan Sun this week. Drew said everyone else in the program tested negative on Friday and Sunday, and would be tested Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It's unclear how the Empire Classic plans to proceed. The event also includes No. 3 Villanova and Boston College.

Arizona State is still planning to travel to Mohegan Sun this week. Florida withdrew from its event, a separate tournament at Mohegan Sun, on Sunday morning after positive COVID-19 tests within the program, so the Sun Devils could be a potential replacement. The Gators were scheduled to face UMass Lowell and No. 4 Virginia in an event on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Stadium first reported Arizona State's decision to withdraw.