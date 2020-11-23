The Ole Miss men's basketball program is pausing team activities until Dec. 7 because of COVID-19 and will therefore have to cancel its first four games.

Coach Kermit Davis tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but the Rebels planned to proceed with the start of their season, with assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton serving as the interim head coach. Those plans have changed.

"Due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Ole Miss men's basketball program, the Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic [Nov. 25-27] and the matchup against Memphis (Dec. 5) have been canceled," the school announced.

"Team activities have been suspended until December 7. The student-athletes and staff affected are taking appropriate safety measures in accordance with university protocol."

That means Ole Miss' games against Central Arkansas, Jackson State, Arkansas State and Memphis are canceled. The Rebels are now scheduled to open the season on Dec. 12 against UNC Wilmington.

Ole Miss is one of around 40 schools currently paused with the season set to tip off Wednesday.