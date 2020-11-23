Duke men's basketball will not play its season-opening game against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday due to a positive test within the Gardner-Webb team, the school announced on Monday.

Per its website, the program made the decision after consulting with its medical personnel. The team says it hopes to reschedule the game with Gardner-Webb.

Mike Krzyzewski has, throughout the preseason, promoted the idea of a league-only schedule for college basketball due to logistical and health concerns around Covid-19. After the NCAA announced its plans to host its tournament in one city last week -- basketball officials have already discussed the concept with officials in Indianapolis -- Krzyzewski again expressed his concerns about the Wednesday start date for college basketball.

Our season opener is now scheduled for this Saturday vs. Coppin State in Cameron (2 PM ET, ACC Network Extra). — Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) November 23, 2020

The season-opening matchups involving standouts such as Duke, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida and Villanova have either been altered, canceled or postponed due to Covid-19.

"I'm glad that [the NCAA is] looking at different things, including I would hope they always keep in mind that if it did get bad, worse than what it is, that maybe you could have [the season] later," Krzyzewski said last week. "I've always been a proponent of that, starting the season later."