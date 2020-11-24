The season opener for No. 20 Oregon against Eastern Washington scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of two positive COVID-19 cases within the Eagles' program.

The Eagles called for the postponement due to concerns of having enough scholarship players available due to the positive tests and contact-tracing protocols.

No makeup date has been announced.

Eastern Washington said it believes it will be able to play its scheduled game on Saturday at Washington State, provided players currently under quarantine are cleared to play.