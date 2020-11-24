Utah men's basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak and eight Utes players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Krystkowiak announced the positive tests on his weekend radio show. He said five players who tested positive were living in the same house and three were living in another.

Utah's women's basketball team also announced it was pausing basketball activities due to a positive coronavirus case. It's two opening games scheduled for this week, against Southern Utah and Utah Valley, were both canceled.

The men's team is already on pause due to multiple positive tests, according to a CBS Sports report and announced Monday it will not play New Orleans on Friday after consulting with the medical staff.