Utah men's basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak and multiple Utes players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Krystkowiak announced the positive tests on his weekend radio show.

The Utah women's basketball team also announced it was pausing basketball activities because of a positive coronavirus case. It's two opening games scheduled for this week, against Southern Utah and Utah Valley, were both canceled.

The men's team is already on pause because of multiple positive tests, according to a CBS Sports report, and announced Monday it will not play New Orleans on Friday after consulting with the medical staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.