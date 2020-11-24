Tennessee is out of next week's Jimmy V Classic after extending its men's basketball shutdown following further COVID-19 test results, the school announced.

The Volunteers announced Monday they were pausing team activities due to positive COVID-19 test results, including one from coach Rick Barnes. The entire program was retested on Monday, while Barnes entered isolation protocol. They canceled this week's games against Charlotte and VCU in the Volunteer Classic.

With the shutdown now extended into next week, Tennessee will miss a game against preseason No. 1 Gonzaga at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis, as well as a reported game at Notre Dame on Dec. 4.

The other game scheduled for the Jimmy V Classic is No. 8 Illinois vs. No. 2 Baylor. The Bears had to drop out of the Empire Classic at Mohegan Sun after head coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.

Tennessee now expects to open its season on Dec. 12 against Cincinnati. The Volunteers will return to team activities on Dec. 5, provided there are no additional setbacks.

Tennessee, which is ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP Top 25, is one of around 40 teams to pause team activities in recent weeks.