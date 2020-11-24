Sunday's men's basketball game between Baylor and Seton Hall has been canceled, both programs announced Tuesday.

For the Bears, ESPN's preseason No. 1 team, it's their third game that has been canceled since coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday.

"While we were excited about this Big 12-Big East Battle matchup, we agreed that canceling this year's game was the best decision for both programs," a statement from Seton Hall said.

Baylor dropped out of the Empire Classic -- including games against Arizona State and potentially Villanova -- after Drew's positive test. The Bears now are scheduled to open their season against Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

"Baylor men's basketball continues to explore scheduling options for the 2020-21 season and will announce any further details as soon as possible," the school said.

Seton Hall heads to Louisville for Friday's season opener against the Cardinals, and it could attempt to get a second game in Louisville's multi-team event dubbed the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic. If not, the Pirates won't play again until Dec. 2 at Rhode Island.