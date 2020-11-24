Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, who transferred from Florida in the spring, is eligible to play immediately this season after the NCAA approved his waiver Tuesday.

Prior to his waiver, Nembhard was considered the top sit-out transfer in the country for the 2021-22 men's basketball season.

A 6-foot-5 point guard from Canada, Nembhard earned SEC All-Freshman honors in the 2018-19 season after averaging 8.0 points and 5.4 assists during his first season with the Gators. His numbers went up as a sophomore, averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 assists, but he was inconsistent down the stretch on the offensive end.

He started all 67 games for Florida the last two seasons.

Gonzaga, the preseason No. 1 team in the AP poll, gets even stronger with Nembhard in the fold. He will team up with freshman Jalen Suggs, returning starter Joel Ayayi and preseason All-American Corey Kispert on the perimeter, with breakout candidate Drew Timme anchoring the frontcourt.

Due to the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to all winter student-athletes, Nembhard will still have two years remaining after this season.

Gonzaga opens the season at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, with games against Kansas on Thursday and Auburn on Friday.