Temple and Butler both announced Thursday that their men's basketball teams are pausing activities following positive COVID-19 tests within their programs.

The Owls said they will undergo a 14-day quarantine, with the individual who tested positive going into isolation for 10 days.

Temple had games against Virginia Tech, No. 3 Villanova and La Salle scheduled over the next two weeks.

"This is not the way we anticipated opening our season, but we will follow our medical professionals' guidance in preparation for restarting practice in two weeks," Temple coach Aaron McKie said in a statement.

Butler said the positive test was detected after its season-opening win over Western Michigan on Wednesday. The Bulldogs' game Sunday against Eastern Illinois has been postponed.

Their next scheduled game is a week later, Dec. 6 against Northern Kentucky.