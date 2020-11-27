Gonzaga will hold two players out of Friday's game against Auburn, the school announced, due to the results of coronavirus testing after Thursday's game.

The father of Gonzaga freshman Dominick Harris tweeted that his son is in quarantine "because he was in close proximity with a player who tested positive."

Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the AP preseason poll, had someone in its travel party test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Fort Myers Tip-Off, but Thursday's game against Kansas went on as scheduled, with the Bulldogs prevailing 102-90.

The university's statement Friday doesn't specify if the two players being held out have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Following testing after [Thursday's] game, two Gonzaga student-athletes are out [Friday] per tournament guidelines and COVID-19 protocols," Gonzaga's statement read. "After Florida Department of Health independently conducted its contact tracing measure, the two individuals are isolating in their hotel rooms and the medical staffs of all four participating schools deemed today's games can be played."