No. 3 Villanova has added a third game at Bubbleville, the 11-day gathering of college basketball teams in Connecticut for early-season nonconference play.

The Wildcats are now scheduled to play Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena against Virginia Tech.

Temple had been scheduled to be the Hokies' opponent for that game, but the Owls said Thursday that they were pausing team activities for 14 days after a positive coronavirus test in the program.

Villanova has already won two games this week at Mohegan Sun, beating Boston College 76-67 on Wednesday and No. 18 Arizona State 83-74 on Thursday night to win the Empire Classic.

There are several tournaments and stand-alone games being played in the modified bubble at the Connecticut casino and resort through Dec. 5.