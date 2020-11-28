Howard is shutting down Makur Maker indefinitely due to a groin injury, according to coach Kenneth Blakeney.

Maker, a five-star recruit (No. 16) who when he committed to Howard became the highest-ranked college basketball prospect to commit to a historically Black college or university since the ESPN recruiting database started in 2007, was averaging 11.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in the Bison's 0-2 start.

"He's really banged up, and we're going to shut him down until he gets healthy because right now he's just not," Blakeney said, according to The Washington Post. "He's not able to move, and I don't want him to be counterproductive right now."

The groin injury, suffered during a preseason practice, had limited Maker to 19 minutes per game, Blakeney said.

Howard, which lost 85-71 to Division II Queens University on Friday, faces George Mason on Saturday.