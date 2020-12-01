Florida's men's basketball team has signed on for a trip to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut for two midweek games in "Bubbleville.''

The Gators will face Army on Wednesday and Boston College on Thursday night.

Florida had been scheduled to open its season at "Bubbleville'' on Nov. 25 and 27, but it was forced to pull out and pause team activities because of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. The 11-day event maintained enough scheduling flexibility that the Gators were able to get back in the mix.

Florida had been scheduled to play at Oklahoma on Wednesday, but the Sooners had to cancel because of their own COVID issues.