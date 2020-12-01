Colorado men's basketball has paused team activities due to COVID-19 issues, therefore postponing the team's Pac-12 opener against Arizona scheduled for Wednesday.

"We have temporarily paused our men's basketball operations due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the program," Colorado athletic director Rick George said. "This includes the postponement of Wednesday's game at Arizona. The status of other upcoming games is dependent upon contact tracing and subsequent testing of team members and basketball staff this week.

"As we have since the pandemic began, we will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, campus and community as we navigate this season. We will continue daily testing of our student-athletes to ensure positive cases are identified early and isolated quickly, in addition to adhering to guidance from state, local and campus public health officials."

The Pac-12 said the Buffaloes do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Wednesday due to COVID-19 and contact tracing.

"The Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest," the league said in a statement.

"Not contesting this game is very disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans. While all of us want to see our men's basketball student-athletes on the court competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to Pac-12 men's basketball programs."

Colorado opened its season with wins last week against South Dakota and Kansas State, and its next scheduled game is now at home against Washington State on Saturday.