Jalen Suggs, the electrifying Gonzaga freshman and projected first-round NBA draft pick, suffered a left ankle injury and had to be carried off the floor late in the first half of the team's matchup against No. 11 West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic on Wednesday night.

Suggs was running toward the rim after making a pass to teammate Joel Ayayi when he appeared to slip and stumble awkwardly. The five-star recruit was holding the back of his left ankle as coach Mark Few ran onto the court. Few helped carry the 6-foot-4 wing off the floor to the sideline.

Suggs was grimacing in pain while he sat on a seat, as athletic trainers talked to him. He eventually left and walked toward the locker room without assistance and could be seen later gingerly walking back and forth in the tunnel.

Suggs has been one of the brightest young stars in college basketball's opening week. His debut in last week's win over Kansas included acrobatic dunks and stunning passes.

Suggs, who won both Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football in Minnesota last year, is projected to be the 18th pick in ESPN's latest 2021 mock draft.