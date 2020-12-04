The Louisville men's basketball program has paused team activities because of a positive COVID-19 test, the school announced Thursday.

The Cardinals' game against UNC Greensboro on Friday has been canceled.

"We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day," athletic director Vince Tyra said.

Louisville (4-0) said no determination had yet been made on the next two games on its schedule: Wednesday at Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Dec. 16 vs. NC State to open conference play.

Since last week, Louisville has been hosting the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic, which was originally expected to include 10 teams and 17 games. But Prairie View A&M left the bubble earlier this week because of COVID-19 issues, and Friday's game between Duquesne and Winthrop has also been canceled.