The Atlantic Coast Conference says it has postponed the men's basketball game between the No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons set for Dec. 16.

The announcement comes amid positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantines within the Wake Forest program.

The Demon Deacons announced earlier this week that they were pausing team activities due to coronavirus issues.

Wake Forest postponed Wednesday's game against Troy and lists its Dec. 13 game against Presbyterian as canceled.