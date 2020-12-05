Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs gets the steal to start the break, then gets the ball to Andrew Nembhard who lobs it to Corey Kispert for a dunk in transition. (0:24)

The much-anticipated matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor has been canceled, both schools announced Saturday.

Two members of Gonzaga's travel party, one student-athlete and one non-student-athlete, produced positive coronavirus test results. The student-athlete did not play in the Bulldogs' 87-82 win over West Virginia on Wednesday.

"In consultation with the Indiana State Health Commissioner, the Marion County Public Health Director, and both team physicians, Gonzaga and Baylor have mutually agreed today's game will not be played," a joint statement read.

The two teams hope to reschedule the game.

"We're disappointed to not be able to play one of the most-anticipated games of the season, but we are following the advice of public health officials," a joint statement from Baylor head coach Scott Drew and Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said.

"When we decided to play during a pandemic, our priorities were protecting the health and safety of student-athletes and following public health guidelines, and we're proud of how both programs have held true to these promises. There are much greater issues in this world than not being able to play a basketball game, so we're going to continue praying for everyone who has been affected by this pandemic."

Gonzaga held two players out of its game against Auburn last weekend after one tested positive and a teammate was considered a close contact. On Baylor's side, Drew missed the team's first two games after testing positive for COVID-19.