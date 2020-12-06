HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- Rick Pitino won his first college basketball game in more than three years on Saturday as Iona defeated Hofstra 82-74.

Pitino took over at Iona back in March after not having coached in college since being fired from Louisville in October 2017.

Guard Isaiah Ross helped power the Gaels' victory Saturday, scoring a career-high 33 points.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Iona (1-1). Dylan van Eyck added 14 points. Berrick JeanLouis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tareq Coburn scored a career-high 28 points for the Pride (1-2). Isaac Kante added 17 points. Jalen Ray had 15 points.

Iona lost its season-opener to Seton Hall 86-64.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.