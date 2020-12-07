No. 1 Gonzaga has paused all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols one day after two positive tests within the basketball program -- from one player and another member of its traveling party -- led to the postponement of a highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis.

According to the school's release, Gonzaga will not return until Dec. 15, which means the Bulldogs will cancel upcoming games against Tarleton, Southern, Northern Arizona and Idaho.

Gonzaga is set to face No. 3 Iowa on Dec. 19 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a matchup with potential Selection Sunday implications.

"Out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols Gonzaga has made the decision to pause men's basketball competitions through December 14," the school's statement said.

Gonzaga proceeded with its matchup against Auburn, a 90-67 win, on Nov. 27 after one player was held out due to a positive test and another also sat due to contact tracing. After the game, Bulldogs coach Mark Few said that a staffer also had tested positive.

About an hour before tipoff of Saturday's Baylor-Gonzaga matchup, the teams released a joint announcement about the postponement of the game, saying they had mutually agreed to reschedule the matchup after consulting with local officials in Indianapolis following Gonzaga's two positive tests.

Few might have the best roster he has ever coached. Jalen Suggs turned himself into one of the hottest NBA prospects in the country after a fantastic effort in a season-opening win over Kansas. Corey Kispert and Drew Timme also anchor a team chasing its first national title.

College basketball already has suffered dozens of cancellations and postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. Saturday's Baylor-Gonzaga matchup, however, was the most significant game on the schedule to date that has been affected by the virus.

Due to concerns about logistics and the virus, the NCAA recently announced it would host its annual tournament in one city -- possibly Indianapolis -- in March.