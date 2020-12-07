UConn suspended team activities Sunday after a member of the men's basketball program tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the school's release, Friday's game against St. John's has been postponed.

"Per university protocol, team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing and additional testing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume," the school's statement read.

Over the weekend, the 3-0 Huskies saw their game against NC State, scheduled for Saturday, canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the Wolfpack's traveling party. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in "Bubbleville," a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.