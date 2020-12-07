Louisville administrators "knew or should have known that Adidas was its booster," and thus the Cardinals are responsible for NCAA recruiting violations committed by an Adidas employee and consultant when they offered $100,000 to former player Brian Bowen II's father for his son to sign with the university in 2017.

That is the argument laid out by NCAA enforcement staff in a 54-page reply to Louisville's response to an NCAA notice of allegations, in which the Cardinals are charged with one Level I violation, the most serious, and three Level II allegations related to the recruitment of Bowen II and other prospects under former coach Rick Pitino.

Louisville released the NCAA's reply on Monday. The case will be handled by either the NCAA Committee on Infractions or the Independent Accountability Resolution Process and probably won't be adjudicated until sometime next year.

In its reply, NCAA enforcement staff wrote that it is "unaware of any factual information that warrants a lower penalty range for the institution."

"The institution disputes nearly all allegations detailed in this case and has not promptly acknowledged or accepted responsibility for the violations," the NCAA reply said.