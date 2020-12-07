The ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between the Louisville and Wisconsin men's basketball teams scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, with sources telling ESPN it is due to COVID-19 protocols in Louisville's program.

In a statement, Wisconsin said the two programs are "working to explore an alternative date."

The Badgers will replace the game with a home matchup against Rhode Island on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Louisville paused team activities last week after a positive COVID-19 test. The Cardinals canceled their game on Friday against UNC Greensboro, and the school said at the time that no determination had yet been made on either of Louisville's next two games: at Wisconsin and vs. NC State on Dec. 16.