Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said the Demon Deacons' men's basketball game against VMI on Dec. 21 is "not going to happen'' as the program deals with coronavirus issues.

During his weekly radio show, Forbes said the program had a "significant increase'' in positive COVID-19 tests over the past week. The school announced Nov. 30 that it was pausing team activities and that it wouldn't play Troy last Wednesday.

By the end of the week, the Atlantic Coast Conference had announced the postponement of Wake Forest's home game next week against No. 18 Virginia while Sunday's scheduled game against Presbyterian was canceled.

Forbes said team officials are still putting together plans for eventually returning to practices.

With the VMI game off, Wake Forest (2-0) would be scheduled to return against Syracuse on Dec. 30 to open ACC play. It's unclear whether the team will be able to play another game before then.