Houston announced on Tuesday that it has paused all team-related basketball activities because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The No. 7 Cougars, who were scheduled to play home games against Sam Houston State (Wednesday) and Rice (Saturday), have announced that they will postpone both games.

"These are challenging times, but the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans will always remain our main priority." Houston athletic director Chris Pezman said. "As we pause, I encourage all fans to remember to wear masks and socially distance at all times in your daily lives. Together, we will get through this."

Last week, head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach Kellen Sampson both sat out Houston's win over South Carolina because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. Assistant coach Quannas White served as the acting head coach in the 77-67 victory over the Gamecocks, which lifted the Cougars to a 4-0 record.

Houston's current Associated Press poll ranking is their highest since the 1983-84 season, when the Cougars' "Phi Slama Jama" team finished No. 5 in the final poll.