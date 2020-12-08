DePaul says its men's basketball game against No. 9 Villanova on Dec. 14 has been postponed.

The announcement from the school Tuesday followed an earlier announcement by the Big East that the Blue Demons would not play Seton Hall on Friday.

DePaul has paused team activities because of positive COVID-19 tests in the program. The Blue Demons have yet to play a game in a season that was scheduled to open two weeks ago.

Seven games have been postponed or canceled, including one at Iowa State that got called off shortly before tipoff on Sunday. Games against Western Illinois, Chicago State and Alcorn State were canceled, and one against Northern Illinois scheduled for Dec. 3 was postponed.