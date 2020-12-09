Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game between No. 4 Michigan State and No. 18 Virginia has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers' program, the school announced late Tuesday night.

This is the third ACC/Big Ten Challenge game originally scheduled for Wednesday to be postponed, following Louisville-Wisconsin and NC State-Michigan.

Virginia said the status for its game on Sunday against William & Mary has yet been determined.

Virginia started the season 3-1, with a loss to San Francisco, while Michigan State rose into the top five this week after going 5-0 to start the year -- including a win at Duke last week in the Champions Classic.

Wednesday's game would have featured a battle between Virginia's Sam Hauser and Michigan State's Joey Hauser, brothers who transferred from Marquette in the spring of 2019.

There was no word on whether the two programs would try to reschedule the game for later in the season.

The Big Ten won six of seven ACC/Big Ten Challenge games on Tuesday.