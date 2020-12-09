NC State has paused men's basketball activities amid positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school announced the move Wednesday, saying two members of the traveling party have tested positive. That comes after the Wolfpack had to cancel a Bubbleville game against UConn at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut last weekend and postpone Tuesday's trip to Michigan for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Because of the pause, NC State's scheduled game against Florida Atlantic this weekend won't be played. The schedule beyond that game is unclear.

At the time of the UConn cancellation, NC State said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut to face UMass Lowell and again after their arrival. But a subsequent test came back positive the day before the matchup with the Huskies.