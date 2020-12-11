Ohio State sophomore E.J. Liddell is out indefinitely with a non-COVID-19-related illness, the school said Friday.

Liddell, a 6-foot-6 forward, is the Buckeyes' leading scorer and rebounder.

"I'm really disappointed for E.J. but we anticipate him returning here hopefully soon," coach Chris Holtmann said. "He is doing well and is going to be routinely evaluated by our medical staff."

After not starting a single game as a freshman, Liddell has enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign. He's started all four games for the Buckeyes, averaging 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. The Illinois native finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds -- both career-highs -- in Ohio State's win over Notre Dame on Tuesday.

The 4-0 Buckeyes host Cleveland State on Sunday, before starting Big Ten play at Purdue on Wednesday.