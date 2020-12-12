Coming out of a timeout Saturday, Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed and was transported to a Tallahassee hospital. (0:42)

Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson collapsed early in the game against rival Florida State and is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial, according to the school.

The Gators were coming out of a timeout Saturday when the cameras cut away from the court and ESPNU broadcasters said Johnson had collapsed. He was given emergency medical attention and taken to the locker room.

Before the incident, Johnson had just finished an alley-oop on a pass from Tyree Appleby. He was celebrating with teammates and walking toward the sideline before he collapsed.

Florida players were crying and hugging each other during the timeout. Gators coach Mike White put his arms around his players before the game restarted.

Both teams seemed rattled. Florida (3-0) was ahead 11-3 after Johnson's dunk. The 20th-ranked Seminoles (2-0) scored the next seven points.

Johnson, a junior forward from Norfolk, Virginia, is averaging 19.7 PPG this season and is considered an NBA prospect.

Johnson is known for his versatility and floor leadership and is considered a leading candidate for SEC Player of the Year. He averaged 14 points on 54% shooting from the floor and 7.1 rebounds as a sophomore.