Baylor, the No. 2-ranked team in the country, is pausing men's basketball team activities because of COVID-19 protocols, the school announced Saturday.

The Bears' games against Texas on Sunday and Tarleton State on Tuesday have been postponed.

"This is a disappointing time for everyone involved with our program, but we will always prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "The Big 12 Conference prepared for this possibility by leaving the final week of the regular season open, and we look forward to hosting Texas at a later date. Our program will return to competition as soon as we can do so safely."

This is the second weekend in a row Baylor has seen a marquee game called off because of COVID-19. Last weekend's showdown with top-ranked Gonzaga was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Bulldogs' program. Baylor also had to withdraw from the Empire Classic -- including games against Arizona State and potentially Villanova -- at the start of the season after Drew tested positive for COVID-19.

Baylor is 4-0 with wins over Louisiana, Washington, Illinois and Stephen F. Austin. The Bears are scheduled to play at Kansas State on Dec. 19, although Baylor said the status of that game is to be determined.