Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson remained in critical but stable condition Sunday morning, one day after he collapsed during the Gators' game against Florida State.

The school announced that Johnson was still at Tallahassee Memorial hospital Sunday morning. Gators coach Mike White, associate AD for sports health Dave Werner and Johnson's parents are with him at the hospital.

Florida AD Scott Stricklin said the school is thankful for the care Johnson has received.

"Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF health," Stricklin said in a statement. "We're glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation."

The Gators were coming out of a timeout during Saturday's 83-71 loss to the Seminoles when Johnson collapsed on the court. He was given emergency medical attention and taken to the locker room.

Before the incident, Johnson had just finished an alley-oop on a pass from Tyree Appleby. He celebrated with teammates and walked toward the sideline. As the team broke its huddle, he collapsed on the court and players screamed toward the sideline for help.

Johnson, a junior forward from Norfolk, Virginia, tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. He is averaging 19.7 points per game this season and is considered an NBA prospect. He scored five points in four minutes Saturday.