Florida star Keyontae Johnson is in a medically induced coma after collapsing during Saturday's game against Florida State, Johnson's grandfather told USA Today.

"They're just not sure," Larry DeJarnett said. "He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated."

DeJarnett also said that Johnson was transported to Gainesville, Florida, on Monday after spending the past two days at Tallahassee Memorial. Doctors hoped to bring Johnson out of the coma on Monday afternoon, according to DeJarnett.

University of Florida officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ESPN.

The school announced on both Saturday and Sunday that Johnson was in critical but stable condition.

Johnson fell face-first while heading back onto the court after a first-half timeout in Florida's game against Florida State on Saturday. His teammates immediately called for medical attention, while players on both teams were visibly upset. Johnson was given emergency medical attention and stretchered off the court before being rushed to Tallahassee Memorial. Several players on both teams were in tears on the sideline following the incident.

The Associated Press reported that Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer, although the cause of Johnson's collapse is unknown at this time. Coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection that can lead to inflammation of the heart muscle.

Johnson, an All-SEC selection as a sophomore, was averaging 19.7 points and 6.0 rebounds through three games this season and was a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA draft.