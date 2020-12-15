UCLA has postponed its men's basketball game against Long Beach State on Tuesday night.

The school said the game is off out of "an abundance of caution" based on COVID-19 protocols within the Long Beach State program.

It's the second time the game has been postponed. The teams were originally scheduled to play at Pauley Pavilion on Nov. 30, but that game was called off for the same reason.

Long Beach State didn't open its season until Dec. 4, and six of its seven games scheduled this month are road games.

Long Beach State will leave the state of California just once this season, traveling to Hawaii in February for back-to-back Big West games.