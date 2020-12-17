No. 15 Virginia holds off Kent State to win 71-64 in overtime. (2:00)

Virginia has added a men's basketball game against top-ranked Gonzaga as the 17th-ranked Cavaliers prepare to restart their program after a 10-day shutdown because of COVID-19 issues.

Virginia announced Friday that it will play the Bulldogs on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Cavaliers (3-1) had four games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, including Saturday's scheduled matchup with No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden. That game would have featured the past two NCAA champions and will not be made up.

Virginia also had matchups with No. 4 Michigan State and Wake Forest postponed. Virginia's home game against William & Mary was rescheduled for Tuesday.

The Cavaliers plan to return to practice Saturday. The team paused all activities on Dec. 9.