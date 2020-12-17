        <
        >

          Virginia men's basketball restarts, adds game against No. 1 Gonzaga

          play
          Virginia survives scare, beats Kent State in OT (2:00)

          No. 15 Virginia holds off Kent State to win 71-64 in overtime. (2:00)

          11:48 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Virginia has added a men's basketball game against top-ranked Gonzaga as the 17th-ranked Cavaliers prepare to restart their program after a 10-day shutdown because of COVID-19 issues.

          Virginia announced Friday that it will play the Bulldogs on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.

          The Cavaliers (3-1) had four games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, including Saturday's scheduled matchup with No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden. That game would have featured the past two NCAA champions and will not be made up.

          Virginia also had matchups with No. 4 Michigan State and Wake Forest postponed. Virginia's home game against William & Mary was rescheduled for Tuesday.

          The Cavaliers plan to return to practice Saturday. The team paused all activities on Dec. 9.