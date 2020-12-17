Florida has postponed its next three men's basketball games as Keyontae Johnson remains at University of Florida Health for tests and evaluation.

The Gators, who previously canceled their game on Wednesday against North Florida, have postponed games against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday.

"This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae's family, friends and teammates," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process these emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year."

Florida's next scheduled game is now its SEC opener at Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.

Stricklin also provided another positive update on Johnson, who was upgraded to stable condition Tuesday and had begun breathing on his own and speaking to his family and doctors.

"Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health," Stricklin said. "He and his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes."

Johnson collapsed in the first half of Florida's game against Florida State on Saturday, falling face-first while heading back onto the court after a first-half timeout. He was given emergency medical attention and taken off the court on a stretcher before being rushed to Tallahassee Memorial.

Johnson is a first-round prospect in ESPN.com's latest NBA mock draft and is averaging 16 points per game this season.