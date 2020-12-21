Gonzaga has strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll after beating Iowa.

AP Top 25 poll First-place votes in parentheses: 1. Gonzaga (61)

2. Baylor (3)

3. Kansas

4. Iowa

5. Villanova

6. Houston

7. West Virginia

8. Tennessee

9. Wisconsin

10. Texas

11. Rutgers

12. Michigan State

13. Creighton

14. Missouri

15. Texas Tech

16. Virginia

17. North Carolina

18. Illinois

19. Michigan

20. Duke

21. Florida State

22. Xavier

23. Ohio State

24. Virginia Tech

25. Oregon More details

The Zags received 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday. No. 2 Baylor got the remaining three first-place votes, and No. 3 Kansas moved up two spots this week. Iowa, which dropped one spot after losing to Gonzaga, and Villanova rounded out the top five.

Gonzaga (4-0) returned last week after losing five games to COVID-19 issues and did not look rusty at all against the Hawkeyes. Freshman Jalen Suggs had 30 points and seven 3-pointers, and the Zags pounced on Iowa early to win 99-88 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Gonzaga had 54 first-place votes last week.

No. 10 Texas cracked the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 6 in 2014-15.

Michigan State dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing 79-65 to Northwestern on Sunday.