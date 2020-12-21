        <
        >

          Gonzaga Bulldogs strengthen grip on No. 1 spot in AP poll

          play
          Robinson-Earl's 25 points power Villanova's win (1:30)

          Jeremiah Robinson-Earl drops 25 points on Saint Joseph's in Villanova's 88-68 win. (1:30)

          12:18 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Gonzaga has strengthened its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press men's college basketball poll after beating Iowa.

          The Zags received 61 of 64 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday. No. 2 Baylor got the remaining three first-place votes, and No. 3 Kansas moved up two spots this week. Iowa, which dropped one spot after losing to Gonzaga, and Villanova rounded out the top five.

          Gonzaga (4-0) returned last week after losing five games to COVID-19 issues and did not look rusty at all against the Hawkeyes. Freshman Jalen Suggs had 30 points and seven 3-pointers, and the Zags pounced on Iowa early to win 99-88 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

          Gonzaga had 54 first-place votes last week.

          No. 10 Texas cracked the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 6 in 2014-15.

          Michigan State dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing 79-65 to Northwestern on Sunday.