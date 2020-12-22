Guard Aminu Mohammed announced his commitment to Georgetown on Monday, giving the Hoyas their first five-star recruit since 2014.

Mohammed also becomes the first five-star pledge for Patrick Ewing, who took over as Georgetown men's basketball coach in 2017.

Mohammed chose the Hoyas over Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State, Texas, SMU and DePaul. He took unofficial visits to Kansas State, Louisville and Indiana prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple schools attempted to jump in late in the process, but down the stretch, Georgetown and Georgia had the most momentum.

A 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Washington, D.C., who transferred to Greenwood Laboratory School (Missouri) earlier in his high school career, Mohammed is ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class. He's the No. 3-ranked shooting guard in the class.

During the 2019 spring and summer, Mohammed averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Boo Williams grassroots program.

Mohammed is in the 2021 class for now, but the option to graduate high school early and enroll in college for the second semester has been on the table. Mohammed's guardian, Shawn Harmon, recently told ESPN that Mohammed has a little more work to complete to graduate high school, but he's fine academically and would be able to enroll at school if he chooses. As of now, Mohammed hasn't made a final decision on whether he will wait until next year to enroll.

Ewing now has five commitments in the 2021 class, with Mohammed joining four-star prospects Jordan Riley and Ryan Mutombo and three-star recruits Jalin Billingsley and Tyler Beard. Mutombo is the son of Georgetown legend and Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo.

Mohammed is the first five-star prospect to commit to Georgetown since Isaac Copeland picked the Hoyas in 2014. He's also the third-highest-ranked prospect to commit to Georgetown since the ESPN recruiting database started in 2007, behind Austin Freeman (No. 7 in 2007) and Copeland (No. 16 in 2014).