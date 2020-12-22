Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from the hospital, his family said in a statement Tuesday.

In the statement, the Johnsons said they are looking "forward to spending Christmas together as a family."

Johnson collapsed and fell face-first while heading back onto the court after a first-half timeout during a game at Florida State on Dec. 12. He was given emergency medical attention and taken off the court on a stretcher before being rushed to Tallahassee Memorial.

While Johnson's recovery seems to be progressing, it has still not been said publicly what happened to him, something the Johnson family addressed Tuesday.

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness," the family said. "As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work."

Last Friday, Johnson made his first public comments since the incident, releasing a video to social media.

"Hey everybody, first and foremost I'd like to thank God," Johnson said in a 25-second video. "I know y'all have been sending y'all prayers the last few weeks, and me and my parents are very grateful for the prayers that have been going out.

"To all doctors and medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial and UF Shands, I just want to say thank you for all the support y'all gave me, especially the lady that was in the gym at Florida State. To my Gator Nation and UF Athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers that y'all gave out to me. Go Gators."