          Pittsburgh Panthers leading scorer Justin Champagnie out 6-8 weeks

          6:33 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Pittsburgh Panthers forward Justin Champagnie, one of the most productive basketball players in the country, will miss the next six to eight weeks after suffering a knee injury in practice over the weekend.

          Panthers guard Au'Diese Toney also suffered a right ankle injury in practice and is considered day-to-day. He is out for Pitt's game on Tuesday night against Louisville.

          That leaves Pitt without its head coach and two leading scorers, as Jeff Capel is out after testing positive for COVID-19.

          Champagnie, who earned ESPN Player of the Week honors earlier this season, is averaging 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. He's been one of the breakout stars nationally, posting back-to-back 20-20 games against Northwestern and Gardner-Webb. Champagnie had 20 points and 20 rebounds against Northwestern, then followed it up with 24 points, 21 rebounds and five assists against Gardner-Webb.

          Toney is averaging 16.2 points and 5.0 rebounds.

          Pittsburgh was 5-1 entering the Louisville game, winning its first ACC game on the road at Miami last week.