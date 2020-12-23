Chicago State is suspending its men's basketball program for the remainder of the 2020-21 season "to focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the Men's Basketball student-athletes."

"It was a difficult decision, but a necessary decision in order to prioritize the health, wellness, and academic success of the student-athletes," athletic director Elliott Charles said Wednesday.

The Cougars will finish 0-9 this season.

Chicago State had several issues related to COVID-19 during the first few weeks of the season. Head coach Lance Irvin stepped away from the team before the season began due to COVID-19 concerns, and the Cougars had to cancel their game against Iowa State on Tuesday due to an insufficient number of available players.

Chicago State played earlier this month against Illinois State with just six players, and it faced Drake this past weekend with just seven available players.

The remaining 14 athletic programs, including women's basketball, will continue as scheduled.