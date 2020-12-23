Oregon's men's basketball game against UCLA scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 testing protocols for game officials.

The Pac-12 initially announced that the start of the game set for noon Pacific time between the No. 25 Ducks and the Bruins was being delayed while the conference was awaiting test results for game officials.

The Pac-12 announced several hours later that the game was postponed indefinitely. There was no immediate word on when it might be made up.

Oregon (6-1) has won six consecutive games.