Villanova coach Jay Wright has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Sunday, and the No. 5 Wildcats are pausing all team activities.

One other Villanova staff member also tested positive.

"Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols," Wright said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them. My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom."

Villanova's game against Xavier scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed, but the school said no determination has been made for games beyond this week. The Wildcats are scheduled to face DePaul on Jan. 5 and Marquette on Jan. 8.

Earlier this month, Villanova postponed a game against St. John's scheduled for Dec. 30 so the Wildcats' players could go home and take a break.